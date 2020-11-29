Donald Trump: Trump and Justice Department not confident said – Election fraud may also be included – Donald Trump says FBI and Department of Justice employees may have been involved in US election fraud primary

Washington

After losing the presidential election, Donald Trump now accuses US government agencies of involvement in electoral fraud. Trump’s election campaign alleged that Democratic Party officials committed election fraud in at least six states. He also said those officers manipulated the Mail in Ballet, which led Biden to victory.

Trump again accused of rigging mail in ballet

At the same time, President Donald Trump has accused the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He said officials of those departments could also be involved in the November 3 electoral mess. Trump said in an interview with Fox News on Sunday that it was a dangerous thing that had happened. Mail in Ballet is a disaster. Let us tell you, Trump has accused him from the start of rigging the Mail in Ballet.

Trump says – the dead also voted

Trump further said people sent millions of postal ballets. You must know those people who received two, three or four ballots. I also know such people. They say I have four ballets. He also obtained a ballot in his permanent residence. Worse yet, the dead demanded the ballot. There are a lot of people who voted in elections even after their death.

Trump raised questions about the FBI and the Justice Department

Donald Trump said it was a serious fraud. The FBI and the Department of Justice, I don’t know, may have been involved, but allowing people to get away with this stuff is amazing. It was a rigged election. It was a fraudulent election.

It would be a big mistake to declare Biden the winner

A few days ago, Trump said in his Thanksgiving Day speech that it would be a big mistake for the Electoral College if Biden were declared the winner. On the question of leaving the White House, he said that definitely I will be leaving and you know that too. When asked about plans for his last Thanksgiving at the White House, he said you can’t say which is first, which is last.