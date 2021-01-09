donald trump twitter: twitter suspended donald trump account: donald trump twitter account closed

Washington

The personal Twitter account of US President Donald Trump has been permanently closed. After that, he tweeted from the country’s president’s official Twitter handle and violently attacked the microblogging site. He accused the company of trying to abolish free speech in association with Democrats and the left camp. Trump also said he plans to prepare his new platform soon. However, all of these tweets were deleted within minutes.

“Closed Twitter account”

Twitter had permanently shut down Trump’s account following violence outside the country’s parliament last Wednesday. The company had made it clear that Trump’s account had been closed due to the possibility of further violence. Trump then tweeted on the country’s official Twitter handle and attacked Twitter.

He wrote: ‘I have been saying for a long time that Twitter bans free speech and today, along with the Democrats and the hardcore left, they closed my account to silence me. Their Facebook and Instagram accounts have already been banned for two weeks or indefinitely.

‘Thoughts on creating your platform’

Trump further wrote that Twitter will be a private enterprise, but without the government’s Section 230 donation, it won’t last long. Trump says he already knew this would happen and was already speaking to other sites and that a big announcement would be made soon. The possibilities of building their own platform are being considered in the near future.

4 people died in the violence

Let us tell you, on Wednesday thousands of Trump supporters attacked the nation’s Capitol of Parliament. Four people were killed during the violence. The incident has been condemned around the world and world leaders have expressed their grief. Trump then called out ‘I love you’ before appealing to the rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol (Parliament) to return home. Not only that, he also repeated his false allegations of fraud in the US presidential election.

Unrest in capital building: Trump condemns violence, accepts defeat

File photo