Donald Trump visit to Scotland: Donald Trump could ‘leave’ just before Biden’s swearing-in, speculation escalates – Donald Trump could abandon Joe Biden’s inauguration with Prestwick Airport visit by Boeing 757 in Scotland

Donald Trump could leave the country just before Biden’s swearing-in as president, with Trump being informed that outgoing US President Donald Trump is planning to visit Scotland following Trump’s defeat in the election and questions about the continuation of the Pick up Washington results

In the United States, speculation has intensified that Donald Trump may leave the country just before Joe Biden takes the oath of office as president on January 20. Donald Trump is said to be planning to visit Scotland. Trump has been unable to digest this since the election debacle and constantly questions the results. Now the market for speculation has heated up following news that Trump’s US military plane landed in Scotland on January 19.

Prestwick Airport in Scotland reportedly landed a U.S. Army Boeing 757 on January 19. This passenger plane is sometimes used by trumps. In this way, Donald Trump will reach Scotland just before Biden becomes president. The speculation came at a time when Trump would be in the United States to announce his re-election in 2024 on President Air Force One’s plane on the day Biden was sworn in.

Senior NBC News reporter Ken Dilnian tweeted: “Trump can announce his election in 2024 on Biden’s swearing-in day. This way Trump will not attend the swearing-in ceremony and will not be there. He intends to call or call Biden. According to the Scottish newspaper The Herald, every plane Trump carries has a special call sign. This includes his personal Boeing 757 plane.

The Scottish air traffic controller has received information about a plane with a special US call sign, but it is not yet clear which planes are arriving. A source at the airport said that just before Biden’s oath, the US military version of the Boeing 757 was booked. This plane is used by the Vice President of the United States but often the First Lady of America, Melania Trump has used this plane. There is also a Trump golf resort in Scotland.