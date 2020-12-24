Donald Trump warns Iran: rocket attack on US Embassy in Iraq, Donald Trump threatens military action against Iran – Donald Trump threatens military action against Iran after rocket attack on the American Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq

Washington

US President Donald Trump is responsible for the rocket attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad, the Iraqi capital. At the same time, Iran threatened that if a US citizen was killed in these attacks, he would be responded with military action. Trump tweeted a photo of the rocket fired at the US Embassy, ​​claiming the rockets came from Iran.

Donald Trump tweeted that several rockets were fired at our embassy in Baghdad on Sunday. Three rockets could not be fired. Guess where these rockets came from: Iran. We hear a discussion that there could be more attacks on the American people in Iraq. I have some friendly health advice for Iran. If an American were killed, I would blame Iran for it.

Several rockets were fired at the US Embassy

In contrast, the Iraqi military said several rockets were fired at the US embassy in the Green Zone area considered very safe on Sunday. This rocket attack increased the possibility of tension. The Iraqi military said a banned team fired eight rockets at the green zone. An Iraqi soldier is injured in this attack and several cars and buildings are damaged.

The White House in the office of the US president is concerned that Iranian-backed troops are attacking Iraq in remembrance of the death of Iranian General Qasim Suleimani on January 3. Iranian General Sulaimani was killed in an American airstrike in Iraq. The acting US defense minister, foreign secretary and national security adviser met on Wednesday after the latest rocket attack.

“ These attacks were carried out by militias supported by Iran ”

The purpose of this attack was to prepare options for the president to prevent further airstrikes after the Iranian attack. One official said each choice was made in such a way that the tension did not go away, as well as to prevent further attacks. The US military also issued a statement saying these attacks in Baghdad are almost certain that the Iranian-backed militia has been carried out.