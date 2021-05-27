Don’t make these mistakes when going to the gym – Whidbey Daily News

Gym Exercise Tips: – If you are starting to go to the gym to stay fit. So pay attention to a few things from day one. So that you do not have to face any kind of trouble.

As soon as they go to the gym, people start exercising heavily. He also gets excited and forgets that he should initially exercise like a gym trainer. He believes we know everything. For this reason they exercise themselves one by one. In such a situation, they are so bored the next day that they cannot reach the gym. For this reason, today we will tell you such tips, with the help of which you will not face any kind of trouble.

In fact, some people consider themselves experts in achieving health goals. For this reason, they start making such mistakes from day one. Due to which he himself has faced many difficulties. So if you are also starting to go to the gym. So pay attention to a few things from day one.

Also read- Drink vine syrup in summer to keep the mind cool.

Don’t lift too much weight

If you are starting to go to the gym, then remember not to lift weights more than one day. Rather lift your weight according to your ability. So that it does not adversely affect your muscles. You should start with less weight, then gradually increase the weight. Because lifting too much weight damages your muscles.

Also read- Do not keep these lungs healthy during the corona period.

Carry the target, don’t tease

You are going to the gym so keep your mood better. Don’t take any kind of tension. Whether you are going to the gym to stay fit, lose weight or gain weight, tell your gym trainer first. So he will exercise you accordingly. You will also benefit from this.

Also read- Potatoes will eliminate facial burns, improve skin every day

Do as the trainer says-

Some people consider themselves perfect after a couple of days of exercise. Then they don’t even listen to the trainer. This is his biggest mistake. Exercise should always be done as instructed by the trainer. They teach you step by step. This benefits your body.

Also read- A 15 minute workout can keep you fit, live a long life.

Do not copy, seek the help of a trainer

Some people find themselves doing other exercises in the gym and start doing the same exercises themselves. In such a situation they may have to suffer losses. Probably the next man doing the exercise. If he is doing it after several days of practice, then seek the help of a trainer if you want to do that exercise. Also, do not exercise in the wrong posture, this can cause a lot of trouble.