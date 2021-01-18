Don’t miss the “ Keys to Workforce Outsourcing After COVID-19 Pandemic ” webinar

COVID-19 has forced companies to rethink their structures and management systems towards more flexible and digital models in this situation as well as in the future once the pandemic is over. The outsourcing of payroll management (payroll, additions, cancellations, contracts …) is not unrelated to this overhaul and the overhaul of management systems must continue after COVID-19 due to the emergence of teleworking and face a future economic environment. In this overhaul, we must take into account the current changing legal framework that directly affects labor relations and requires us to be constantly updated with the effort that this entails.

For this reason, and at a difficult time for HR and with a huge amount of changes and advancements globally, Audalia Nexia and RRHHDigital are hosting the “ Keys to Labor Outsourcing After COVID-19 Pandemic ” webinar in which they will discuss the keys to outsourcing work management, the different models of outsourcing that currently exist and what are the pros and cons of each. Of course, technology plays a fundamental role in this issue, so the digital domain will also have a lot of importance in the digital encounter.

The meeting will take place next Thursday January 21 from 10 am to 11 am and will have the participation of major experts in the field such as Jos Miguel Benito, Labor Lega – Partner of Audalia Nexia; Javier Ros, Labor Outsourcing – Director of Audalia Nexia and Jordi Larr, BDM Partner of Integrho.

