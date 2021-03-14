Don’t miss the second Coffee Break program dedicated to physical, mental and financial health after a year of pandemic

After the successful launch of Coffee Break last week, this Monday March 15, one year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Spain, Coffee Break pays tribute to all those affected by this serious crisis that continues to afflict us. in the best way he knows. And the point is, a lot has changed in our lives and in our jobs, in every industry and at every stage … and if there’s anything that’s been damaged more in the past year, it’s our health. , in all. its aspects. And it is on this, in physical, mental and financial health, that we are focusing in this new opus of Coffee Break.

To analyze these concepts, we have the participation of Federico De Vicente, CEO of Gympass Iberia, who talks about health with a 360 approach. And, if before we thought of health more as a physical concept, now with the pandemic and stress , we have moved on to a greater concern for mental health. And this is reflected in our latest survey of our readers and viewers.

In addition, we can not forget the other aspect of health, the financial, the great forgotten which is now more important than ever. And for that, we have Fernando Cabello-Astolfi, CEO and co-founder of Devengo, who talks to us about the importance of taking care of the financial health of employees and gives us the keys to doing business.

To top it off, like every week, we will analyze all the news from the world of work and we will know the opinion of our viewers through the section “ On the radar ”, announcing the question of the week and reviewing most commented on social networks.

