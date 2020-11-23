Don’t miss the webinar “ Digitizing compensation and HR in the face of the new business reality ”

The digitization of the HR sector and the world of work is now a reality. Processes are transforming, they advance, evolve step by step with technology and take even faster and bigger steps in the era of the coronavirus. The digital and the virtual are leaving behind the analog and traditional world that was the management of people until a few years ago. The digital transformation of HR is here.

And among the aspects most influenced by technology in the world of work is compensation. The social benefits that companies offer their employees are also undergoing a transformation, evolving thanks, on the one hand, to the advancement of life itself and, on the other hand, to the influence of COVID- 19. What once was, with more aesthetic benefits and compensation plans, is changing to make way for the flexibility and accessibility that comes with digital transformation.

We will talk about all of this in the webinar “ The Digitization of Compensation and HR Faced with the New Business Reality ”, organized by Cobee, ADP and RRHHDigitale on Thursday, November 26 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Experts from the human resources sector will analyze how the field of compensation is evolving in companies, how technology is exerting its influence, for the better, in benefit plans and how flexibility has come to stay. sector.

