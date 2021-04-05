Don’t miss the webinar “How Digitization Can Help Businesses Manage HR”

Digitization has become one of the aspects that has benefited the most from the coronavirus pandemic. Although the digital transformation was already well advanced, the arrival of COVID-19 allowed it to reach its peak, a climax in which technology and automation have become the main protagonists today at all levels.

And it also affects the human resources sector. People management has also been impacted by this digitization and it is now the mission of human resources departments to be able to take advantage of technology to optimize and enhance the performance and well-being of their employees and therefore for the benefit of the workforce. company itself. . Digitized HR management will be the key between success and failure in the new reality and will become a vital lever for the company.

For this reason, Personio and RRHHDigital are hosting the “How Digitization Can Help Businesses Manage HR” webinar next Thursday, April 8, from 10am to 11am. In it, the keys will be given on how the digitization of people management should be developed and what are the benefits of digital transformation in the sector. Above all, he will try to value technology, but always being aware that people are the biggest influence on the success of any business. Therefore, maintaining the human factor and the importance of people is essential even in the midst of digital transformation.

This digital meeting will have Pablo Corman, HR solutions specialist at Personio, as keynote speaker and Adrin Gonzlez, editor-in-chief of RRHHDigital, will accompany him in the moderation tasks. Of course, the webinar will have a final space for questions from participants.

