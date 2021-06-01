DOOM Eternal looks better than ever in 4K ray tracing on an RTX 3080 Ti – Old Sport Republic

News DOOM Eternal game more beautiful than ever in 4K ray tracing on an RTX 3080 Ti Published on 06/01/2021 at 21:37 Available since March 20, 2020 its last expansion published on March 18. But the title doesn’t stop there as it was highlighted by NVIDIA when it presented the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti cards. These cards will go on sale on June 3rd, and to illustrate their performance, NVIDIA has again taken the example of Doom Eternal, Id Software’s fast FPS. So we were activated 3 minutes 30 game time with ray tracing and 4K, but without the DLSS, which it will still have. And as impressive as the result is, both in terms of action and lighting. To watch it, just visit NVIDIA’s official YouTube channel. However, this isn’t the only title eligible for ray tracing and DLSS in the near future, as NVIDIA also mentioned The Ascent, DYING: 1983. , Icarus, LEGO Builder’s Journey, and The Persistence, while Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Red Dead Redemption II only support DLSS.

