Double stop for the return of the Chief Data Officer Day

07 August 2021



The 8th edition of the Chief Data Officer Day returns on September 27 and 28; the first stop in virtual format and the second stop in hybrid format (face-to-face and virtual). All from the hands of the best data professionals.

Big Data, AI, machine learning, IoT, data analytics or even cloud will be some of the topics that will accompany this new edition of the Chief Data Officer Day.

The renaissance of data, the awakening of technology and even the star role of data are among the major components that will be included in the program of the event. In addition, it will contain practical cases where you can study in detail how other companies are doing in areas such as artificial intelligence.

Among the participating companies, the Chief Data Officer Day has sponsors such as Alteryx, Denodo, Snowflake, Tableau, Data Iku, EXperis Solutions or Pue.

