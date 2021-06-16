Download all Windows 11 filtered wallpapers

In the end, we did not have to wait until June 24 to know “the future of Windows”. It has already been disclosed. Although, to be fair, we should be talking about “half of Windows 11”, because at least half of the content is still hidden and we won’t see it until, at least, the event of 24. Something we we were able to see are the new Windows 11 wallpapers or backgrounds and we want to share them with all of you.

Download Windows 11 wallpapers from OneDrive

Thanks to user @ChangeWindows, we already have all the wallpapers uploaded to OneDrive for easy download in full resolution. Here is an example of the precious funds you will find in this link.

According to our information, these are only the wallpapers that we will have in the “offline” experience of Windows 11. Microsoft has included in the final version “Spotlight”, a function associated with Bing that offers us the most beautiful. platform wallpapers. automatic.

Microsoft has very little left to show off all of its cards but what we’ve seen so far makes us excited. If that’s half of what they’ve prepared, we’re up against one of the most aggressive releases in Windows history (without reaching the great risk Windows 8 has run).

We will continue to investigate anything we can to bring you the last minute on all things Windows 11. Stay tuned!