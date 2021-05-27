Dozens of migrant minors sleep in hiding and in the rain in Ceuta to avoid being sent back to Morocco

Updated: Thursday, May 27, 2021 4:59 PM

Many minors who arrived in Ceuta last week are hiding in places where they cannot be recognized or found by the police. These are all those who have not been deported after the massive arrival of migrants in Spain and who have avoided being sent back to their country during all these days.

It is thanks to the generosity of the inhabitants of the autonomous city that on days like today, with the rain and the cold, they manage to protect themselves. Many have mobilized to provide them with shelter for the night and dry clothes for the day. Also food and water, the only ones these children have access to.

A team from LaSexta was able to talk to Abdellah Mustafa, who belongs to the “Group against injustice in Ceuta” and is a resident of Ceuta. She is one of those people who try to help the little ones and say that the miners sleep in a kind of huts that they themselves have prepared in the mountains, among the vegetation, and protect them with plastic bags of the rain.

But the ground they spend the night on and all of their clothes have been soaked, so the priority now for those helping them is “to find raincoats and umbrellas.” His, that of the minors, is to continue to remain in hiding and to avoid the police to avoid being deported.