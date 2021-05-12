Dr Anthony Fauci says India opened up prematurely to US senators over Covid 19 crisis: US expert questions Indian government

Strong points:

America’s leading infectious disease specialist Dr Anthony Fauchi told US lawmakers India had a “ misconception ” that the global Kovid-19 pandemic outbreak ended there. Dr Fauchi said he opened India prematurely, causing it to find itself caught in such a “serious crisis”. India is severely affected by the unprecedented second wave of the corona virus, and hospitals in many states are suffering from a shortage of health workers, vaccines, oxygen, drugs and beds.

During the hearing on the Kovid-19 response, Dr Fauchi told the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Work and Pensions on Tuesday: “The serious crisis in which India now finds itself is that there was a real increase and they made the mistaken assumption that this is it. And what happened, they opened everything up before time and now we see it to such an extreme that we are all aware of its destruction.

Dr Fauchi is also Biden’s chief medical adviser

Dr Fauchi is the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is also the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden. Presiding over the hearing, Senator Patty Murray said the Kovid-19 wave raging in India is a painful reminder that Americans cannot end the global epidemic here before it ends everywhere. “I am pleased that the Biden administration is leading the global fight by joining the World Health Organization and funding global immunization efforts by July 4, with the commitment to deliver 60 million AstraZeneca vaccines to d ‘other countries,’ he said.

“The outbreak in India underscores the need for a strong public health framework in the United States to respond appropriately to this global pandemic and future epidemics,” Murray said. On what the United States can learn from India’s anger, Fauchi said: “The most important thing is never to underestimate the situation.” He said: “The other thing is public health preparedness, the preparation we need to do for future epidemics that we need to keep building local public health infrastructure.”

“ It’s a global epidemic that requires a global response ”

Fauchi said another lesson we need to learn is that this is a global epidemic that requires a global response. Everyone must be aware of the responsibility that it is not only towards their country, but must also get involved with other countries so that we can intervene, especially in terms of vaccines. He said: ‘Because if the virus outbreak continues in any part of the world, then there is danger here in America. Mostly other types of viruses and you know there is a type in India that is a new type … so these are some lessons that can be learned by looking at the current situation in India.

According to data from the Union Health Ministry up to Wednesday, Kovid-19 in India brought the death toll to 2.54,197 after a record 4,205 deaths in a single day, while 3.48,421 new cases of corona infection have been reported. Senator Murray said the deadly outbreak in India is a reminder of what can happen if the spread of the virus is not curbed, when it takes a more contagious form, more deadly varieties are produced and in what concerns health structures. at.

34% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated

Meanwhile, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 58% of the American population received the first dose of the vaccine and about 46% of the population received the second dose. At the same time, 34% of the American population has been fully immunized. Previously, Fauchi had estimated that 70 to 85 percent of the population must be vaccinated to produce immunity to the disease in order to be completely safe.