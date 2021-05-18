Dr Carballo calls for ‘urgently vaccinating all people in Ceuta over 16 years old’ due to risk of South African variant

Publication: Tuesday, May 18, 2021 5:43 PM

Dr César Carballo warned of the consequences of the massive arrival of migrants in Ceuta in the last hours (around 6,000 people, according to data processed by the government delegation) in order to face the health crisis derived from the coronavirus that Spain is still suffering as much as Morocco. He believes swift action must be taken to prevent the South African strain from being fully introduced.

“With the border crisis that we are going through, and the health problem which now opens with the introduction of a South African variant, it is necessary to vaccinate, urgently (48 hours), using the army, all Ceutis over 16 years, “said the doctor from the Hospital Gregorio Marañón in Madrid through social networks.

The president of Ceuta warned in a press release that “he has not suspended the COVID-19 vaccination today or tomorrow” and communicated that the only change motivated by the current situation is that “the campaign will be centralized, in the morning and in the afternoon, at the vaccination point of the Autonomous Palace “. He also clarified that today’s session “is developing with absolute normality”.

In recent days, the epidemiological situation in Ceuta has improved remarkably. The positives for the coronavirus have diminished to the point that neither Sunday nor Monday had new positives for COVID-19 on record, although active cases remain at 45, waiting to overcome the illness to be released. Six people stay there, three of them in the room and three more in the intensive care unit.

Ceuta’s cumulative incidence is also good, with a rate of 17.81. Since the start of the pandemic, the autonomous city has counted 114 deaths from the coronavirus and 5,779 infections, being one of the areas with the lowest number of reported cases compared to the rest of the cities and autonomous communities.