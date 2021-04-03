Dragon Blood Tree Yemen: Climate Change Crisis on Dragon Blood Tree of Yemen: Climate Change Crisis on Dragon Blood Tree

The art of nature is such that the series of surprises is rarely over. Yemen’s “Dragon Blood Tree” is one such example. This special tree found in the Sakotra archipelago, which has a special name in itself. These trees can live up to 650 years and can reach heights of 33 to 39 feet. These trees are mustard, hard and dry. They thrive well in warm temperatures. They are also very different in appearance and look like umbrellas. They are very dense from above. The first mention of these is found in an 1835 survey by Lieutenant Wellstead of the East India Company.

Monsoon absorbs moisture

Where these trees are found, it is referred to as a “dragonblade” forest which is found on the mountains of the granite and limestone plateau. Socotra Island is home to at least 37% of these tree species that cannot be found anywhere else, due to their location far from the mainland. Clouds and showers here during the monsoon create an opportunity to collect moisture for the leaves of this tree. These trees have been of economic importance for centuries. The inhabitants see the cattle as a source of food, as a medicine. Due to its results, the health of cows and goats is good.

Medicine and “ magic ”

This tree is called “Dragon Blood Tree” because of the red colored resins emanating from the bark of its trunk. After cutting the bark, it into resin. There are many misconceptions about this tree. Locals regard this resin as a treatment for ulcer fever. He even has magical powers. It is used in tannu magic because of the name associated with the blood of the dragon. It is used in singing. It is believed to increase the strength of mantras. In African American magic, it is used to remove negative energy. Obviously, there is no scientific fact behind them.

Existential crisis

Today, these trees face many challenges and their future is in crisis. In some places they appear to be resized into new trees. The biggest problem is climate change. The Socotra archipelago continues to dry up. Previously there was monsoon support, but now it takes many breaks. Experts fear that by 2080, 45% of their living spaces will disappear. In such a situation, to save them, strict measures must be taken to prevent and deal with climate change.