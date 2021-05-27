Dragon Quest Treasures Trailer: Exploration-Oriented Fork Revealed

Dragon Quest is a world famous video game license founded in Japan in 1986. The fame of the series is based on games of important quality, but also on the intervention of Akira Toriyama (Dragon Ball) in terms of the design of the characters and the decorations. This time, the heroes Erik and Mia from Dragon Quest XI: Fighters of Fate will be seen in more childlike versions in the RPG Dragon Quest Treasures. Producer Taichi Inuzuka states that the component will deal with “Erik and Mia’s childhood” and “The Treasure Hunt” and that this work will have nothing to do with a traditional RPG, even if it remains classified as such. The game will be released worldwide, but no platform or release date has been announced yet, and no platforms or release date have been announced for Dragon Quest Treasures. From Tanabata, writing from jeuxvideo.com MP

