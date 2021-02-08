dream of human colony on a small planet

Author: Mukul Vyas

Humans have long dreamed of colonies on Mars and on the Moon. Even the biggest billionaires in the West who have entered the space realm are showing such dreams to the people. Mars is first designated as a new destination for humanity outside of Earth because it is closest to us and there is a lot of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. The second thing is that there is a 24 hour day and night cycle. But some space scientists say human settlement on another planet in the solar system is fraught with risk. If so, where will a man live outside the earth? Finnish scientist Peka Januhunen said that we should think about forgetting about Mars and deploying a huge residential mega-satellite or mega-satellite around a dwarf planet called Seriz.

In his research article, Janhünen designed this Maha satellite. The structure will be built by joining thousands of cylindrical satellites. These satellites will be installed in a huge disk. This massive disc made up of satellites will definitely orbit the series. Each cylindrical residential structure can accommodate up to 50,000 people. There will be an artificial atmosphere for these satellites. Each cylinder of the satellite will generate its own gravity by rotation. Each cylindrical dwelling will be ten kilometers long. It will rotate every 66 seconds. The centrifugal force generated by its rotation will produce gravity like the Earth. These cylinders will be connected to each other using powerful magnets. The idea of ​​a cylindrical satellite was first conceived in the 1970s. Such a structure is also known under the name of “oenyl cylinder”.

The location of the series is in an asteroid band between Mars and Jupiter, also known as the “astroid belt”. The series is the biggest object of this tape. Why was the series chosen from different places in the solar system? Janhunen wrote in his article that his average distance from Earth is almost equal to Mars. This will make it easier to get around there. Another advantage is the abundance of nitrogen in its atmosphere. Water and carbon dioxide are also present there. The abundance of nitrogen will help create artificial atmospheres for residential satellites.

Residents of residential satellites will use the resources of the series. For this, a space elevator of about a thousand kilometers will be installed on the surface, through which the raw materials will be transported to satellites. Janhunen says people living in residential satellites won’t have to deal with the dangers of low gravity. In the future, if a human settlement moves to Mars, the health of the people who live there may have low-severity side effects. Children living in the Mars colony will not be able to grow into healthy adults because their bones and muscles will become weak due to Mars’ low gravity.

A major advantage of the Maha satellite is that it can be expanded by adding new cylinders. The surface of Mars is smaller than that of the Earth and the colonies cannot be extended there. Other features of the residential satellite include two giant mirrors. They will be installed on either side of the structure. These mirrors will reflect sunlight back to residential satellites. Part of each habitat will be set aside for growing trees and crops. Janhunen claims that the material needed to build such a residential structure may come from the series, but he did not specify how mining would take place on the surface of the series. He is convinced that in 15 years, people will begin to arrive to live in this orbiting Maha satellite. Currently, this idea of ​​Janhunen is akin to science fiction, which will be very difficult from a technical point of view.

