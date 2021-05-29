drunk, he makes fun of the police, flees and gets stuck in a transformer – ScoopCube

The essentials The driver will be convicted in the immediate appearance before the Montauban criminal court on Tuesday, June 1st.

During the night from Saturday to Sunday, a police patrol from Castelsarrasin refueled the official vehicle when four young people got out of cars. Faced with the ridicule they fall victim to, the agents decide to take control of the vehicle and its occupants. But the driver, who was under the influence of alcohol (the test shows 0.44 mg / l exhaled air) did not notice, fled with the three passengers.

The car that is being chased by the police reaches a top speed of 120 km / h before the 22-year-old young driver loses control and finishes his race nestled in the ladder of an Enedis transformer at the city’s sewage treatment plant.

The arrested man admitted the facts and was brought before the prison judge in Montauban on Sunday afternoon. This Tuesday, June 1st at 2 p.m., the driver will be brought to justice in the immediate vicinity in front of the Montauban criminal court for endangering the lives of others, for a drunk drive and a lack of control. He was held in custody until the trial.