Dubai Balcony Women Arrested For Posing Naked For Israeli Porn Site Revealed: Dirty Work Underway In Dubai Apartment, 40 Ukrainian Girls Involved

There is a big reveal about 40 girls taken from apartment in Dubai with no clothes on, these women were shooting for a porn site breaking the laws of Islamic laws, all the girls were arrested after video of this incident went viral in Dubai.

Dubai Attorney General Isam Issa has announced that the girls will now be returned to their country. Ukrainian and Russian authorities confirmed that their citizens had been arrested. It is said that there was an ongoing shooting at this painting house for an Israeli pornographic website. This website is based on an adult website in the United States. Meanwhile, many girls claimed to have been lied to and taken to this photoshoot.

Women in Dubai had to perform stunts in balconies without expensive clothes, arrested

Kissing in public in Dubai

Not only that, if anyone shares this nude video on social media, they may also be forced to get stuck in the law. According to UAE law, sharing obscene material is a punishable offense. Dubai Police released a statement saying a criminal case has been filed against the women arrested. These women were arrested and sent to prison for further measures.

Dubai Police have also warned others of the indecent behavior. The case of the arrest of these women came at a time when kissing and drinking in public in Dubai can land a person in jail. Explain that Sharia law is applicable in Dubai and that, according to this, obscene behavior in public is a punishable offense.