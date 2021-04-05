Dubai women arrested after stripping to pose nude on penthouse balcony for viral stunt video: Dubai women have to do stunts in balconies without expensive clothes, arrested

Strong points:

Dubai police arrested for stunting dear women on the balcony of a painting house without clothes

A group of women in Dubai found it expensive to do acrobatics on the balcony of a painting house without clothes. These women were arrested for stunted growth. The video of these naked and stunted women in Balkani went viral on social media last week. It is said that when the women were doing a stunt at Balakni in the marina area of ​​the city, at the same time, someone made this video from a nearby building.

About 12 women were involved in these incidents and the police arrested them. Police said the behavior of this group of women was “unacceptable” and did not reflect UAE values ​​and ethics. Under Dubai law, women arrested can face up to 6 months in prison and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Kissing in public in Dubai

Not only that, if anyone shares this nude video on social media, they may also be forced to get stuck in the law. According to UAE law, sharing obscene material is a punishable offense. Dubai Police released a statement saying a criminal case has been filed against the women arrested. These women were arrested and sent to prison for further measures.

Dubai Police have also warned others of the indecent behavior. The case of the arrest of these women came at a time when kissing and drinking in public in Dubai can land a person in jail. Explain that Sharia law is applicable in Dubai and that, according to this, obscene behavior in public is a punishable offense.