“Due to a personal and electoral whim, new elections will take place in the Community of Madrid”

Updated: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 12:49 PM

Published on: 10.03.2021 12:35

The vice-president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, announced the breaking of the government agreement with Isabel Díaz Ayuso and that early elections are called “due to a personal and electoral whim surely induced in his environment, of new elections will take place in the Community of Madrid “.

“This is terrible news, it seems to us absolute irresponsibility. The people of Madrid do not deserve to pay for the corruption of the PP in Murcia in Madrid”, he assured.

The General Directorate of Media of the Community of Madrid has canceled the press conference of the vice-president and spokesperson, Ignacio Aguado, after the council of the regional government.

From the Orange Party, they make sure they have been vetoed and the Vice President will show up alone at the Vice President’s seat.

This follows a tense Regional Congress meeting, where relations between President Isabel Díaz Ayuso and Aguado are not going through their best time.