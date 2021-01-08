Duro Felguera opens another Erte which will affect 425 workers until May 31

Asturian engineer Duro Felguera announced this Thursday a new temporary work regulation dossier (Erte) that will operate until May 31, 2021 and simultaneously affect a maximum of 425 workers per day, with a maximum impact period for workers of four months.

The company is asserting this decision for productive reasons under Royal Decree Law 8/2020 of March 17, on extraordinary emergency measures to cope with the economic and social impact of covid-19, in Duro Felguera companies , SA (DFSA), DF Operations y Montajes, SAU (DFOM), DF Mompresa, SAU (Mompresa), Felguera IHI, SAU (FIHI) and Duro Felguera Oil & Gas, SAU

The management committee and salaries above 100,000 euros will see their salary reduced by 20%

In addition to the Erte, a 20% reduction in the salary of members of the management committee and of employees whose salary exceeds 100,000 euros will be implemented, during the latter’s term.

This measure is adopted after the start of a period of consultation with the workers’ representatives, without reaching an agreement when they reject the company’s proposal, applying the last conditions proposed to the negotiating committee.

