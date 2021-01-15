Dutch government resigns: Dutch government resigns over fraud allegations, Prime Minister to step down after 10 years – Dutch government resigns over fraud allegations

The witch

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his entire cabinet resigned on Friday, assuming political responsibility for a scandal involving the investigation into child protection payments. Investigations have revealed that the parents were falsely accused of fraud in the scam. Rutte’s government will remain in office until a new government is formed after the elections in the Netherlands on March 17.

In his speech to the country on television, Rutte said he had informed Emperor William Alexander of his decision and promised that his government would pay compensation to affected parents as soon as possible and tackle the corona virus. Will continue to work to do.

Rutte said: “We all believe that if the whole system has failed we should all take responsibility and … we have come to the conclusion that I offered the emperor the resignation of the entire cabinet. ” After Rutte’s resignation, a decade of his continuation in the post came to an end.

However, his party hopes to win the election and is at the forefront of negotiations to form the next government. If he succeeds in forming a new coalition, Rutte is likely to become prime minister again.