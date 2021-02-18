Dwayne Johnson Latest: Dwayne The Rock Johnson Reveals Main Race: Dwayne Johnson The Rock Expresses Desire To Run For US Presidential Election

Strong points:

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, known to the world as The Rock, has expressed his desire to run in the US presidential election. He revealed that if people want to get him into politics, he will definitely participate in future presidential elections. WWE wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson also announced in 2017 that he would run in 2020 against then-President Donald Trump. However, last year he gave up on the idea of ​​running for office.

Will decide to contest the elections on the voice of the fans

In an interview with US Weekly, he said that I would consider running for president in the future, if that’s what the public wants. I really mean it and am not reversing my statement in any way. It will depend on the people… so I will wait and listen to them. Johnson made the statement while promoting his TV series Shitkam Young Rock.

Dwayne Johnson announced his future plans

Speaking about his plans, Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock, revealed that he keeps an eye on fans regarding his plans. He said that I will put my finger on the pulse and keep my ear on the ground. So that I can get the right information about people’s wishes. In 2017, Dwayne announced his election to the White House during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

Because of these qualities, he wants to run for president

When you are asked what qualities in yourself you want to compete for in the presidential election. So Dwayne Johnson said I think I’m a more poignant and quieter person. I also feel that over the past several years I have become a man connected to many people. This includes getting up early in the morning, going to work and spending time with the soldiers, taking care of the family.

Dwayne Johnson said what was important to him

Dwayne Johnson said if I was the president it would be important for me to balance. Apart from that, taking responsibility for everyone, I would prefer to lead. If I don’t agree on anything, I won’t leave them immediately, but will review it.