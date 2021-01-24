DWS is committed to complying with human capital reporting standards

DWS is committed to complying with the human capital reporting standards ISO30414 – Human Resource Management: Guidelines for Internal and External Human Capital Reporting, established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) at the end of 2018.

The standards provide guidelines on the metrics of human capital companies that must report internally and externally, including critical areas of human resources such as organizational culture, hiring and turnover, productivity, health and security, and leadership. Its main goal is to make employee contributions to the company more transparent to investors and to capture details on the measurement and evaluation of human capital metrics.

Kristina Fluegel, Head of Human Resources at DWS: “We are delighted to be one of the first organizations certified to these standards and we aspire to lead this developing area. This is important because greater disclosure of human capital improves sustainability, investment analysis, commitment and investment management, customer understanding and management of the global organization. “

DWS recognizes that effective management and development of human capital are the primary catalysts for its organizational success and sustainable people management. It also involves a manager’s commitment to ESG criteria and strategy to support the global community in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

