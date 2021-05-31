Each couple will be able to have 3 children in China – Whidbey Daily News

In China now any couple can have three children. The biggest reason behind the Chinese government’s order on Monday is that last year’s population growth rate was the lowest since the 1960s.

Beijing. Given the ever-increasing population growth rate and aging population in China, a big decision has been made. In China now any couple can have three children. The biggest reason behind the Chinese government’s order on Monday is that last year’s population growth rate was the lowest since the 1960s.

China was previously allowed to have two children. The decision was made due to the steady increase in the elderly population, according to a statement from the Chinese government. Under this, further improvements will be made in child policy.

The birth rate was the lowest in the last decade

Population figures were recently released by China, in which it was clear that the birth rate of children was the lowest in the last decade. The most important reason was the two child policy. According to statistics, only 12 million children were born in China in 2020, compared to 180 million in 2016. This meant the lowest number of births in China since 1960.

1 Child policy terminated

In 2016, the government scrapped the ‘One Child Policy’ for population control decades ago, citing concerns over China’s population growth rate. Some people in China believe that not only government policy is responsible for this situation, people are also responsible.

