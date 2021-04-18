EAE and Nestl join forces to find talent among prospective university students

EAE Business School and Nestl have come together to seek and find talent among future university students through a business challenge, in Hackathon format, in which, in teams of 4, they will have to solve a business challenge designed by Nestl to define the strategy of young talent. The objective is to know the potential of young people and the talent of future leaders through a dynamic structure and totally innovative development.

A total of 15 finalists will participate in the final phase of the hackathon on May 15, 2021 at the EAE University Center, located on Calle Mallorca 27 in Barcelona.

Students of 2 years of Baccalaureate or International Baccalaureate and last year of Higher Level Training Cycles from educational centers located in Catalonia will be able to participate in the Hackathon. The registration period ends on May 3.

On May 7, the 15 finalists will be announced, who will form a team with their tutor, a student from EAE Business School and a teacher from EAE Business School. At the start of the hackathon, Nestl representatives will present a business challenge for the teams to overcome during the session. Each team will present its proposals during the dynamic, with the participating student as spokesperson, in 3-minute pitch-type presentations. Once all the proposals have been heard, the panel made up of members of the EAE educational community and the Nestl team will vote on the best proposals and announce the 3 winning participants.

The winner of the Business Challenge will receive a scholarship equivalent to the total cost of the first year of the Diploma in Business Administration and Management or the Diploma in Marketing and Digital Communication at EAE, the second prize will receive a scholarship equal to 50% of the cost of the first year of said diplomas, and the third prize will be awarded a scholarship equivalent to 25% of the cost of the first year of said diplomas. In addition, the tutors and centers of the winning students will receive a prize.

“With initiatives like this we are showing our continued commitment to youth and training, in line with our Global Youth Initiative: Nestl needs YOUTH. Our desire is to promote collaboration and initiative, as well as to promote the development of innovative and disruptive ideas that the new generations, born in the digital age, can bring to the business world. We are convinced that this type of collaboration will allow us to discover the youngest talents by bringing them closer to the business world with real challenges ”, underlines Paco Megas, Talent Manager of Nestl.

“The Nestl and EAE Business Challenge allows young people to get in touch with the commercial reality of the hand of one of the main companies in the food sector and to soak up the knowledge of the faculty of one of the main schools of Barcelona trade. It is an action that promotes leadership, collaborative work and team cohesion, key skills for the leaders of the future who will have to face a continuous transformation and adaptation of the labor market for which leaders are necessary, not managers, ”says Samer, Vice-Dean of University Degrees at EAE Business School.

