early earth collision: Theia Earth Collision Left Rocks in Mantle: The rocks inside the earth collided with the ancient planet

Inside the earth there are rocks in the mantle that point to the ancient planet Thia. In one study, it was claimed that this planet, which collided with Earth billions of years ago, is now part of Earth. It is believed that in the early days of the Solar System, the Mars-shaped planet collided with Earth, which formed the moon. A large number of unknown massive rocks have been discovered inside the Earth, known as Pure Low Velocity Provinces (LLSVP) and the team at Arizona State University believe they may be part of the same. ancient world.

Different from other rocks

One of them is under LLSVP Africa and the other is under the Pacific Ocean. Both are so vast that they are thought to be related to the weakening of the Earth’s magnetic field. Qian Yuan, the author of this research, says that these rocks are denser than other rocks, and the chemical composition is also different. Yuan said Theia’s mantle was deeper than the earth. So when the two collided, part of it settled into the earth forever.

No evidence of thia

It is a thick, earthy interior of the mantle that is mostly solid and spans 1800 miles. It sits between the core and the crust. This represents 84% ​​of the volume of the Earth. The peculiarity is that the “Great Impact” theory is quite similar to the moon and earth system. However, Thea found no evidence. The incident is believed to have occurred 2-10 million years ago. Some proponents of this theory believe that the nuclei of the two planets merged into one and then formed chemicals that made life possible.

Denser than the earth

LLSVPs are linked to the collision, according to a recent theory by Yuan, a doctoral student from Arizona state. There have been attempts to prove these rocks in several ways. Some say they came out of the magma of the earth and turned into crystals. Yuan says that Thea’s iron-filled parts merged into the Earth’s mantle when the two collided. He said it can be shown that thia’s mantle must have been 3.5 percent denser than the earth’s mantle. Because of this, these rocks drowned inside.

He also said that only the thia shaped impactor can get such rocks. Additionally, previous research has shown that chemical signatures from LLSVP can be dated to the time of Thia Impact. In this case, the two can be combined.

