Earth as a rock on Mars: NASA’s Perseverance rover sees Earth as a rock on Mars

Washington

The Perseverance rover of the US space agency NASA, which searches for life on Mars, has made a great discovery. He saw an interesting rock here. It’s special because the NASA team looks like volcanic rocks found in Earth.

In a tweet shared by NASA, it was said that the rover saw this rock. Due to the possibility of some similarities between Earth and Mars, life is sought here. However, NASA clarified that the target of Perseverance is not volcanic rocks, but sedimentary rocks.

Indeed, if there has already been life on Mars, its traces will be found in the layers of these rocks.

This NASA mission landed in the Jezero crater. This crater is 28 miles wide and sits at the western end of the plain named Isidis Planitia. It is north of the equator of Mars. It is believed that an ancient meteorite fell at Isidis Planitia, which created a 750-mile crater. Later, a small meteorite fell here and became Jezero Crater. Later it was flooded and the dry delta became suitable for life.

Scientists believe that Jezero was once filled with water and was the delta of an ancient river. This lake was formed 3.5 billion years ago from water in rivers. Scientists have obtained such evidence which shows that this water was brought from the surrounding area to the mineral lake. There may have been microorganisms during this time. If this has happened, traces can be found at the bottom of the lake or in the sediments of the coast.

NASA rover uploaded a photo