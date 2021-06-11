Earth-like planet: Newly discovered exoplanet TOI-1231 b may have water clouds NASA: NASA hopes to find water clouds on Earth-like exoplanet TOI -1231 b

Washington

Scientists have discovered a new exoplanet at a distance of 90 light years from Earth. After seeing this wonderful planet, it is assumed that water clouds can be found there just like the Earth. These exoplanets are planets located outside our solar system. This exoplanet, named TOI-1231 b, completes an orbit of its star every 24 days.

This exoplanet orbits a small, faint star

The planet does not revolve around our Sun, but rather a red or M-type dwarf star. This star is known as LNTT 24399 (NLTT 24399). This star is much smaller and weaker than our Sun. A detailed study has also been carried out regarding the discovery of this planet. Which should be published in an upcoming issue of The Astronomical Journal.

This exoplanet is eight times closer than Earth

Diana Dragomir, co-author of the study and assistant professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of New Mexico, said that although TOI 1231 b is eight times closer to its star than it is to the Sun of the Earth, it has a temperature similar to that of the Earth. Due to the less bright and less cold star, the temperature of this planet has not increased even after being eight times closer. If it were so close to our Sun, then the atmosphere here would be as hot as Venus.

Its size is much bigger than the earth

He said the size of this planet is much larger than our Earth and smaller than Neptune. That is why we can call it Sub-Neptune. Since the discovery of this planet, there is a lot of enthusiasm among scientists. If true clouds of water are found here, it could be the greatest human discovery of the century.

Scientists claiming to be a gaseous planet

The scientists who conducted the study determined the radius and mass of this planet. This helped scientists calculate the density of TOI-1231 b and deduce its composition. This exoplanet has a low density, which suggests that it is a gaseous planet rather than a rocky planet like Earth. But scientists do not yet know for sure the makeup of the planet or its atmosphere.

Scientists are satisfied with the hope of obtaining water vapor

Lead author of the study, Jennifer Burt, a postdoctoral fellow at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., Said TOI-1231b is quite similar in size and density to Neptune. For this reason, we believe it has an equally large and gassy atmosphere. Diana Dragomir suggested that the planet could have a large atmosphere of hydrogen or hydrogen-helium. There may also be a more dense water vapor atmosphere.

60 ° C temperature best indication

Researchers believe TOI-1231 has an average temperature of 140 degrees Fahrenheit (60 degrees Celsius). Such a temperature makes it one of the best small exoplanets ever available for future study of its atmosphere. Jennifer Burt of NASA said TOI-1231b is positively cooler than most exoplanets ever discovered. The colder the exoplanet, the more likely it is to have clouds in its atmosphere.

