Earth new home: Milkomeda New home on Earth after the collision of the Milky Way Andromeda: what will happen to the collision of the galaxy with Andromeda

Our Milky Way has incorporated many small star clusters over its 13.5 billion year history. Once again the galaxy is moving in this direction and it may encounter the Sagittarius galaxy itself. However, it would be interesting to know what will happen if this giant Galaxy neighbor collides with Andromeda. Andromeda is 2.5 million light years from Earth and the two galaxies are approaching at a speed of 5 million km per hour and are very likely to collide. (Photo: NASA)

The two galaxies will collide

Andromeda is 2 million light years away and a trillion stars, while the Milky Way is half of it. There are 250 billion stars in this million-light-year-old galaxy. When the two collide, a larger star cluster will be created which will be called Milkomeda. According to the European Space Agency (ESA), in two billion years the two galaxies will merge with each other and our earth, our sun and the entire solar system will have a new home. (The Milky Way and Andromeda collide with NASA)

What will happen during the collision?

When this collision occurs, our night sky will not be recognized. In 2012, astronomers predicted that this collision would cause our sun to reach another corner of the galaxy. However, this will not ruin our solar system. It is different that humanity will stay to see this collision, it is largely nominal. (Imaginary image of the collision of the two galaxies: NASA)

What will happen after 4 billion years?

After four to five years, the sun will turn into a giant red star. At its last moment, its fuel will run out and it will eat Mercury and Venus. It will also have an impact on the earth. Prior to that, ESA and NASA showed in their photos what Milkomeda would look like. ESA astronomers say galaxies merged more in the early universe. It is a big part of the development of the universe. In this new stars are born and the old ones also die. (Photo: NASA ESA colliding with other galaxies in the universe)