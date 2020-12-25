World

earthquake: earthquake in Manila, Philippines, magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale – earthquake in Manila, Philippines, magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale



Earthquake News: The tremors of a 5.13 earthquake were felt in Manila, Philippines in the morning. The earthquake measured 6.2 on the Richter scale. This has been confirmed by the National Center for Seismology.

