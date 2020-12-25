earthquake: earthquake in Manila, Philippines, magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale – earthquake in Manila, Philippines, magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale

World
Related Articles
read and see here the full Christmas message from the King of Spain
December 25, 2020
Pakistan News: In Pakistan, demolition of new temple, neighboring Muslims saved Hindus from attackers – Hindu temple vandalized in Sindh Pakistan, Muslims save Hindu families from attackers
November 4, 2020
Live broadcast of Vox’s censure motion
October 22, 2020
Other countries News: Jonas Masetti whose Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was the messenger of Indian culture abroad
November 29, 2020
Imran Khan: Imran Khan tweeted fake photo of Gilgit Baltistan, deleted after insult – Imran Khan posted photo from California USA as Gilgit Baltistan
December 6, 2020