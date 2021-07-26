earthquake hits Indonesia: Indonesia earthquake: 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia again, panicked people remembering January event – today’s earthquake, an earthquake magnitude six point two hits Indonesia

Jakarta

On Monday evening, two aftershocks of the earthquake in Sulawesi, Indonesia, caused panic among the population. The second earthquake measured 6.2 on the Richter scale. The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said the epicenter of this quake lay at a depth of 30 kilometers in the sea. According to local media, so far there have been no reports of victims, injuries or damage to the building due to the earthquake.

Remember what incident frightened Indonesians

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Mazen Regency in West Sulawesi province in January 2021. Meanwhile, around 100 people have died in house collapses and other earthquake-related incidents. It has only been 5 months since this incident. The Indonesian people are very scared after feeling the tremors of the earthquake of the same intensity.

Why is the earthquake happening in Indonesia?

Indonesia is an archipelago made up of over 17,000 volcanic islands. It is part of the infamous ‘Ring of Fire’. This region is known to be seismically active in the Pacific Ocean. Powerful volcanic eruptions and earthquakes frequently occur in this region. Earthquakes occur more here due to the collision of the lithospheric plates of the ocean and the land.