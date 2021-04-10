Earthquake in Indonesia: earthquake in Indonesia intensity 6: earthquakes in Indonesia

Malang

The earthquake on Indonesia’s main island Java killed 6 people and damaged buildings, while its tremors were also felt in the tourist hub of Bali. The officials gave this information to Shaniwar. However, no tsunami warning was issued. The US Geological Survey said the earthquake that struck at 2 p.m. local time was measured at 6.0. Its center was located 82 km deep, 45 km south of the town of Sumberpukang in the Malang district of the province of East Java.

Rehmat Triono, head of the Indonesia Earthquake and Tsunami Center, said in a statement that the quake’s epicenter was located in the ocean, but the quake did not have the capacity to generate a tsunami. Despite this, he urged people to stay away from those slopes of soil or rocks where there is a risk of landslides.

A woman on a motorcycle was killed and her husband seriously injured when a cliff fell in Lumajang district, east Java. Deputy district chief Inda Amparavati gave this information to “Metro TV”. Many houses in the area were also damaged. TV reports have shown people fleeing in panic from shopping malls and buildings in several towns in the province of East Java.

The Indonesian Search and Rescue Agency released videos and photos of some of the damaged houses and buildings, including the damaged roof of a hospital in the nearby town of Blytar, Malang. Authorities are collecting comprehensive information on casualties and damage in affected areas. Indonesia is often affected by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis.

Last January, at least 105 people were killed and around 6,500 others were injured in a magnitude 6.2 earthquake that struck Mamuzu and Majini districts in West Sulawesi province. At the same time, more than 92,000 people have been displaced because of it.