Earthquake in Indonesia, magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale – Whidbey Daily News

People rushed out of their homes after the quake. There were no immediate reports of injuries or severe damage.

Jakarta. The quake affected Sulawesi, Kotamobagu, Indonesia, on Thursday afternoon. At around 3.39 pm, the quake affected people outside their homes. Its intensity is measured at 6.0 on the Richter scale. The National Earthquake Center provided this information. According to media reports, no damage has been done yet.

Earthquake in Java

Earlier on April 10, an earthquake on the Indonesian main island of Java killed six people. Several buildings were damaged. At the same time, these tremors were also felt in the tourist center Bali. However, no tsunami alert was issued. The quake’s magnitude was 6.0.

In January 2021, the island of Sulawesi was devastated by an earthquake on the Indonesian island. The quake, which struck after midnight, had a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter scale. At least 42 people were killed and more than 600 were injured in the aftershocks.

The cause of the earthquake

The earth is mainly divided into four layers. Inner core, outer core, mantle and crust. The crust and the upper mantle core are called the lithosphere. It is a layer up to 50 km thick which is divided into many parts. These are called tectonic plates. These tectonic plates vibrate on the spot. If there is a lot of vibration in this plate, an earthquake will be felt.