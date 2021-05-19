Earthquake in Nepal: Severe earthquakes in the early morning were felt in Nepal, magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale – earthquake in Pokhara in Nepal, recorded magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale

Earthquakes were felt in India’s neighboring country Nepal, according to Nepalese time, with the intensity of the Nepal earthquake measuring 5.3 on the scale of earthquake planes at 5:42 a.m. Kathmandu

In neighboring India, Nepal felt the tremors of the earthquake in the morning. According to reports, earthquakes were felt in Pokhara, Nepal. The earthquake measured 5.3 on the Richter scale. The earthquake was carried out at 5:42 a.m., according to Nepalese time.

Chief seismologist Dr Lok Bijoy Adhikari of the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center said the earthquake center is in Bhulbhule, Lamjung district. The tremors were felt at 5:42 a.m., according to Nepalese time. However, during this period, the intensity of the earthquake was 5.8.

However, no damage has yet been reported following the earthquake. At the same time, it is claimed that the impact of this earthquake in Nepal was also felt in Bihar, India. In fact, Bihar borders Nepal, so the impact of the Nepal earthquake is seen in Bihar.