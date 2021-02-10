Earthquake in the South Pacific: Many countries including Australia and New Zealand have been shaken by a strong earthquake, a tsunami warning has been issued – an earthquake in the South Pacific, a warning tsunami for New Zealand, Vanuatu, New Caledonia

Strong points:

Tsunami warning in several countries due to magnitude 7.7 earthquake in southern Pacific Ocean countries, no news of loss of life and property in any country

The earthquake that hit the southern Pacific today shook Vanuatu and New Caledonia, including New Zealand. The earthquake measured approximately 7.7 on the Richter scale. The US Geological Survey has issued tsunami warnings for these countries in the southern Pacific Ocean. After that, emergency aid agencies are on alert in all countries.

Alert in New Zealand

New Zealand, located in an area called the Pacific Ocean Ring of Fire, has alerted all of its emergency agencies to the tsunami warning following the earthquake. A warning was also issued to people living around the sea.

US geological survey issued warning

The US Geological Survey reported that the epicenter of this earthquake was located approximately 415 kilometers (258 mi) east of Wao in New Caledonia. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Agency said dangerous earthquake tsunami waves are possible from this earthquake within the next three hours. The center said the wave heights could be between 0.3 and one meter.

Tsunami warning in these countries

Few coasts of Fiji, New Zealand and Vanuatu are possible. Small waves have been forecast for other countries including Australia, the Cook Islands and American Samoa.