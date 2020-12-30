Earthquake victims in Croatia: severe earthquake in Croatia, 7 dead so far, significant damage in many areas – earthquake in Croatia, number of deaths so far, significant damage in many areas

The earthquake was felt on Tuesday in the European country Croatia. 7 people were killed and a large number of people were injured due to the earthquake, many houses and vehicles suffered heavy damage in the area southeast of the capital. (Croatia)

The earthquake was felt in the European country of Croatia on Tuesday. Seven people died from the earthquake and a large number of people were injured. Several houses were damaged in the south-eastern region of the capital. The American Geological Survey said a 6.4 magnitude earthquake occurred 46 kilometers southeast of the Croatian capital, Zagreb.

The earthquake caused extensive damage. Some houses were damaged and cracks in the walls and roofs of some buildings. The exact number of people who have died due to the darkness has not yet been found. It is believed that the death toll could increase. The army has been deployed for relief and rescue operations. A magnitude 5.2 earthquake occurred in this area on Monday. The Croatian government television channel “HRT” reported that seven people died after being buried under debris in the town of Petrinja, south-east of the capital.

A building fell on a car in the town of Petrinja

After the earthquake, Croatian Prime Minister Andrzej Plenkovic and some government ministers arrived in Petrinja to take stock of the situation. The “N1TV” region reported that a building in the city of Petrinja, the most affected by the earthquake, fell on a car. Fire crews took a man trapped in the car and his son to hospital after the debris was cleared. After the earthquake, people left homes in the capital Zagreb and ran towards the roads and parks.

Despite the ban imposed by the Corona virus, many people have migrated from Zagreb to other places. Croatian media reported that some people were injured, but no information could be found on the number of people injured. The earthquake was also felt in neighboring Serbia, Bosnia and Slovenia. Slovenian officials said the Cresco nuclear power plant was temporarily closed after the earthquake. Located near the border, the factory is controlled by Slovenia and Croatia.