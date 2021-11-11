earthquakes-hit-la-palma-again:-“they-grow-both-in-number-and-magnitude”

The volcano of La Palma makes the island tremble again. And it does it with more virulence than in the 53 previous days. “Seismicity has increased both in number and magnitude,” declared the director of the National Geographic Institute and spokesperson for the scientific committee of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca), María José Blanco. Furthermore, the number of tremors during the last 24 hours at high depths has been the highest since 19 September.

The night, thus, has returned to be unpleasant for those islanders with the lightest sleepers. Since the beginning of 11 there have been about thirty tremors. But one of them, which occurred at 3 a.m. 37 It has become the most meaningful since the process began: its 5 magnitude was perceived by the population with an IV-V within a scale of XII according to the European system. And that, despite being located at 36 kilometers deep.

The worst may be yet to come, as Blanco has warned. “The seismic series recorded so far establishes a very high probability that in the next few hours or days an earthquake of a magnitude that can be perceived with an intensity V and VI will occur”. Grade VI is considered mildly harmful: it is felt by most inside buildings and by many outside. If it occurs, some people could lose their balance, objects can fall and furniture can move.

The intensity measures how citizens and infrastructure perceive each movement. The scale in this case goes from I to XII, and an IV is moderate: it can be seen inside buildings, it is noticeable in doors and windows and parked cars are shaken. The magnitude, for its part, measures the strength of the earthquake, regardless of how it feels on the surface.

EMU staff observe the lava flow in the past Wednesday from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma. Luismi Ortiz (EFE / UME)

Greater explosiveness

During this Thursday, the eruption has once again shown signs of explosiveness. The lava flow has also remained active. So much so, that Blanco has announced that at noon this Thursday there has been a new overflow of the lake within the cone. As on previous occasions, a close monitoring has begun to check if this event causes the directions of the flows to vary.

Above all, because in the last hours these have been the only stable trend within of the eruption. Nine of the 11 languages ​​that the Cumbre Vieja has dispersed remain stagnant. Those that are active are the first two, that is, those that formed the first fajana (to which Pevolca has assigned the name of D1) and the one that has been creating the second one, called D2, for two days. The latter is moving “in a direction perpendicular to the coastline” in what until now was known as Playa Nueva or Playa de los Guirres. This beach, widely known to islanders and tourists, has been completely swallowed up. The threat now looms over the Los Guirres Kiosk, located at the southernmost point of the cove.

Francisco Prieto, support technician of the Pevolca technical direction, has been in charge of encrypting the last hour of the volcano’s destruction, numbers that hardly reflect each of the personal tragedies that magma has brought with it: the lava from the volcano already covers a surface of 1. 005 hectares, 7.5 more than the previous day; 290, 5 hectares of crops have been destroyed, 7.5 more in one day; 64, 8 kilometers of roads have been buried.

Unfavorable air

Air quality continues to be a matter of concern. And that, despite the fact that sulfur dioxide in the atmosphere remained at good or reasonably good levels in all the stations of the La Palma network, except in Puntagorda (to the northwest). In this municipality the data have been considered regular. Ash dispersion constitutes another problem, with unfavorable peaks in the early afternoon.

This circumstance advises reducing outdoor activities to risk groups and sensitive populations, especially in the Los Llanos de Aridane, El Paso, Tazacorte, Tijarafe and Puntagorda area.