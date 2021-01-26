Earth’s Melting Ice: Earth Lost in 23 Years, ice 300 feet thick the size of Britain, could hit coastal areas – Earth lost a record 28 trillion tonnes of ice between 1994 and 2017 due to global warming

Strong points:

The Earth lost 28 trillion tonnes of snow between 1994 and 2017, so all of Britain can be covered by a 300-foot ice sheet, researchers at Leeds University have found based on satellite data. from London.

There is a lot of bad news for the Earth’s environment. The Earth lost 28 trillion tonnes of ice between 1994 and 2017. This snow is so big that all of Britain can be covered in a layer of snow 300 feet thick. Researchers at the British University of Leeds have detected melting ice around the world based on data from satellites orbiting the Earth.

The research team found that the rate of ice melt increased by 65% ​​each year over a 23-year period. In the 1990s, 0.8 trillion tonnes were melted down on earth, which dropped to 1.3 trillion tonnes. Scientists have said that this melting ice is continuing. It gained momentum thanks to the rapid melting of the ice in Antarctica and Greenland. Due to the melting ice, sea levels are rising all over the world.

A strange thing seen above the ice in Antarctica, a NASA scientist also surprised

Risk of flooding in coastal areas due to rising water level

The researchers warned that rising water levels increased the risk of flooding in coastal areas, which caused natural habitat for wildlife. Earth scientist Thomas Slater said: “Everywhere we have studied we have found melting ice everywhere but in Greenland and Antarctica the ice cap is the most melted.” He warned that if there was a slight change in sea level, it would have a serious impact on coastal areas during this century.

Researcher Thomas said that for the first time using the satellite, we have detected melted ice all over the earth. He said the main reason for the ice melting is the warming of the Earth’s atmosphere. This has led to an increase of 0.26 degrees centigrade every decade since 1980. He said most of the snow had melted due to heat in about 68% of the atmosphere. He said about 32 percent of the snow was caused by the sea. The team looked at 2.15,000 mountain glaciers around the world, snow from both poles.