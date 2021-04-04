Easter in Myanmar: Easter protests: protesters ‘Easter egg strike’ against Myanmar coup

Yangon

In Myanmar, protesters demonstrated against the military regime on Sunday, with messages written on Easter eggshells, demanding the restoration of democracy in the country. It is worth noting that on the occasion of Easter people give each other colored eggs because it is believed that the eggs give the message of new life and the beginning of good times.

In the Insein district of Yangon, the country’s largest city, people performed a song and laid eggs on which the Spring Revolution was written. Many eggs were painted with a “three-finger salute,” symbolizing opposition to the February 1 coup. Sunday’s show was called “Easter Egg Strike”.

In Mandalay, the country’s second largest city, people also demonstrated against military rule and demanded the restoration of democracy.

Easter strike in Myanmar

Security forces opened fire on people demonstrating against the coup in central Myanmar on Saturday, killing two people. The local media gave this information. A human rights organization said at least 550 civilians have been killed in the escalation of violence since the February 1 coup in Myanmar.