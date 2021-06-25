Easyap, leader in electronic invoicing

More and more companies are implementing technological solutions in their business. The Covid-19 has accelerated this whole process and promoted technological improvements in order to help the worker, but also to improve the management of the company in general.

In recent years, electronic invoicing has been introduced to improve ERP. Easyap, leader in the sector and with more than 20 years in the market, revolutionizes the issuance of invoices and offers technological solutions for any company that needs it. Among its most remarkable services, it is possible to find:

Electronic invoice issuance

easyap offers its customers tools for generating electronic invoices (e-invoices). As it offers an electronic invoice template, prepared for in addition to easily sending or issuing invoices, it serves to record the income and in turn, so that the customer can control them and keep them in a safe place. The electronic invoice streamlines all payment issuance processes. In this way, it becomes not only a document as valid as any other, but also a requirement for many companies and institutions. Also streamline the tasks of any finance and accounting department and improve communication with the client.

Support and outsourcing of tasks

From easyap, they are responsible for verifying, controlling and dealing with incidents in invoices. This facilitates the entire management of invoices and subsequent procedures. Inquiries and complaints are usually made manually, usually over the phone. Thanks to the automated electronic invoicing system, the customer has access to all the information they need and can follow it from start to finish. Thanks to this system, many calls to the responsible service are avoided.

Change of model

easyap allows you to transform the billing model from paper to electronic format. Thus, an image marked by technology and with a personal solution for each client is promoted. In addition, easyap is approved and approved by the Tax Agency. By applying the easyap electronic invoicing system, the physical file is no longer completely necessary, eliminating the obligation to have the physical invoice.

Benefits of having an electronic invoice

The implementation of electronic invoice brings very important advantages such as drastic cost reduction, a much shorter and more efficient accounting cycle, in turn improves customer access to invoices and makes the loss of an invoice almost impossible.

Having electronic invoices is radically changing the way companies work. Streamline the payment order as much as possible and establish a direct link with customers. The information is offered in a much clearer and more concise manner. In addition, the customer can access the invoice when and when he wants. With easyap, setting up electronic invoicing is very easy. It offers its services to a multitude of different sectors of the banking sector, the financial sector, the automotive sector or the telecommunications sector and there are already many companies that trust easyap.

