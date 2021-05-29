Eat these foods to increase stamina – Whidbey Daily News

Stamina Boosting Foods: – You feel very tired after a little work. So that means you are weakening. In such a situation, to increase your capacity, you have to consume some food.

You are so tired of exercising, doing some housework, going to office fees, walking a little, working hard. So you need to increase your stamina. Because you are starting to weaken. In such a situation you should consume some food. Which will increase your efficiency.

Bananas are rich in antioxidants –

You should consume bananas to increase your stamina. Because it contains sufficient amount of antioxidants. Eat a banana half an hour before any hard work for this. This can also increase your weight. But it doesn’t matter if you work outside.

Eat tomorrow

Kale is rich in nutrients like vitamins, potassium, calcium, folate, zinc, magnesium, iron etc. So you should consume it every day. It looks like a sack that encloses with a drawstring. By consuming it, your stamina starts to increase rapidly.

Use Chia Seeds-

Consumption of chia seeds is very beneficial for health. Because it contains nutrients like omega 3 fatty acids, fiber, protein, antioxidants. Problems such as diabetes, high lipids, high BP, depression, anxiety, pain and inflammation are greatly relieved. Therefore, increasing endurance is very beneficial. You can take it every day before a workout.

Drink lots of coconut water

Coconut water gives a lot of energy to our body. Drinking it hydrates the body immediately. It is rich in vitamins. Because of this you will get relief very soon if you consume it regularly.

Stamina will increase with quinoa-

Quinoa contains many nutrients including proteins, carbohydrates, amino acids. Even if you consume it every day for breakfast. So it is very beneficial for you.