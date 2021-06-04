Eat this to keep the hair naturally healthy – Whidbey Daily News

Healthy Hair Tips: – Black and thick hair is the jewel of women. Because this is what enhances their beauty. If your hair is dry and lifeless, you can take some steps to make it stronger and thicker.

Our age is known by our hair and skin. But if you take good care of them, you will always look young and beautiful. Well, there are many such products available in the market nowadays. Which is why your look changes when you do make-up. But then this has the opposite effect on our skin and hair. That’s why you have to do some home remedies to take care of your hair.

Drink aloe vera juice

Aloe vera contains sufficient proteolytic enzymes. Which also benefits our skin and hair is also strong. Using it removes dead skin and strengthens hair roots. Which leads to hair growth. So drinking aloe vera juice will be of great benefit.

Make almond and banana smoothie-

You can consume nuts and bananas to take care of your hair and skin and strengthen it naturally. For this you can use it by making almond and banana smoothie. This provides the body with elements like protein, vitamins and zinc. Bananas contain calcium and folic acid. Which gives complete nutrition to the hair. Therefore, you can use milk almonds, cinnamon powder, honey, etc. in almond and banana soda.

Eat protein

Protein must be taken to make hair healthy and strong. If you eat non-vegetarian food. So you can consume eggs, chicken. But if you do not eat non-vegetarian food, you should consume milk, cheese, nuts, etc., it will get plenty of protein.

Use fenugreek seeds-

Fenugreek seeds are beneficial for our whole body. Because it contains Vitamin A, Folic Acid, Vitamin C, Potassium, Calcium, Iron etc. For this, you can soak a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds before going to bed at night, you can wake it up in the morning. If you do not want to eat it directly, then you can mix it with food and eat it.