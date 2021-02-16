Ebola virus outbreak in Africa: Ebola kills 5 people in Guinea, African Union deploys emergency team – Number of people killed in Ebola epidemic in Guinea has reached 5, African Union sends team emergency

Strong points:

The toll of the Ebola epidemic in Guinea, an African country, has risen to 5. The government is trying to control the epidemic on the basis of war. The African Union announced that it would send its emergency team to Conakry

Two of her brothers, involved in the last rites of this nurse, were also killed. After joining the last ceremony, these people started to vomit, have diarrhea and blood. Meanwhile, the African Union has announced that it will send an emergency team of experts to Guinea so that Ebola can be brought under control. Guinea has declared Ebola an epidemic in view of the threat.

Congo is troubled by Ebola

It all started with the villages of Central Africa, discovered in 1976. Since then, the virus has been reported several times. Her infection was highest in West Africa in 2014-2016, during which so many people died, not even the rest of the time. This virus has also spread slowly to other countries. According to the CDS, the death rate among those infected with Ebola was on average 50 percent. The Ebola virus was spread by touching oneself, eyes, nose, mute, but was less contagious than Kovid-19.

What are the symptoms of Ebola

When the Ebola virus enters the body, its symptoms begin to appear within two to 21 days. Until the virus develops in the person, it cannot spread from the affected person to another. Its first symptoms are:

-fever

-Thought

-Muscle pain

-Headache

-Neck pain and sore throat