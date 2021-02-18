Echenique responds to criticism with tweet from woman who lost an eye in Barcelona riots

Publication: Thursday, February 18, 2021 11:20

Pablo Echenique responds on Twitter to the criticisms he receives for the tweet written last night in support of the demonstrations against the imprisonment of rapper Hasél. And he did so with a tweet this morning where he only shows the photo of the woman who lost an eye in the riots in Catalonia on Tuesday.

From the opposition, they ask Pedro Sánchez for explanations and ask him to withdraw from these statements by the parliamentary spokesperson for United We Can, a partner in the coalition government. In his tweet, Echenique showed his support for the “anti-fascists” who were demonstrating.