Echenique supports protests by Pablo Hásel and asks to investigate the “violent mutilation of the eye” of a young woman

Publication: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 10:44 PM

The new demonstrations of support for Pablo Hasél ended again with violent incidents and clashes between demonstrators and the police, both in Puerta del Sol and in Barcelona.

United We Can parliamentary spokesman Pablo Echenique spoke out to show his “support for anti-fascist youth who demand justice and freedom of speech on the streets” and called for “responsibilities to be clarified” for the loss from the eye of a protester during Tuesday’s protests in Catalonia.

A vision very opposed to that displayed by the leaders of the People’s Party. Madrid President Isabel Díaz Ayuso thanked the police via Twitter “for defending peace in the streets of Madrid” and expressed her “solidarity with the injured police officers”. “My absolute condemnation of the criminals who have assaulted the streets with the support of the ultra-left,” he said.

For his part, Almeida also spoke out in this regard, in the same spirit, expressing his “total and resounding support for the security forces” and urging all political parties to denounce “clearly”.

Ciudadanos also collides with Podemos

Since the orange formation, the visible faces of the Madrid party have also wanted to give their opinion on these demonstrations. Ignacio Aguado called the violent protesters “crazy” and attacked the rapper, claiming that the people who performed in the riots are putting into practice “the hate messages and the lyrics of Pablo Hasél’s songs”.

Who also responded is Begoña Villacís, who addressed Echenique directly with an ironic “what a nice detail Pablo”. “Five policemen injured by ‘anti-fascists’ while doing their job, your boss Iglesias must be very excited. But since you are offering your support, give me your address and I will send you the bill for the people of Madrid to pay it.” , has published.