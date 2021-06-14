ECIJA, chosen by the Iberian lawyer as Law Firm of the Year in Sports Law

In addition, the publication recognized Ral Rojas as the best lawyer of the year in the area of ​​mergers and acquisitions and employment issues.

02:45 – 14 June 2021



Yesterday, the annual ceremony of the “2021 Iberian Lawyers Labor Awards” was held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Madrid, which aims to recognize the excellence of lawyers in private practice and expert firms in the field of labor.

The jury, made up of 14 members from the legal and human resources departments of multinational companies such as Wizink, Dia, Aena or Globalia among others, recognized the work of the Cabinet over the past year, highlighting ECIJA as the Cabinet of the year in “Sports Law” and Ral Rojas as best lawyer of the year in labor law in mergers and acquisitions. Fernando Vizcano and Ral Rojas, partners, won individual awards.

According to Ral Rojas, “It is an honor to receive this recognition from a jury so specialized in my area of ​​practice. Undoubtedly, labor law has acquired a great place this year, and has positioned our teams at the forefront of business law ”.

In the words of Alejandro Tourio, Managing Partner of ECIJA “there are more and more directories, publications and awards that recognize our excellence as a full service company. These awards reinforce the trajectory of our teams specializing in sports law and labor law, who work on a daily basis to offer a legal service based on efficiency, innovation and commitment to our clients ”.

