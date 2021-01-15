ECIJA launches its podcast channel for the distribution of legal content

The content will be available on platforms such as Spotify, Google Podcasts, ecija.com and through the various ECIJA channels on social networks.

The generation of its own content and its subsequent distribution to directly reach customers and stakeholders has been one of the lines of work in which the various teams of ECIJA have been working more actively in recent times. With the launch of Hybrid Lawyers, the firm takes a new step forward in providing highly informative legal content, in Spanish and Portuguese, concise, accessible and easily shareable.

For Hugo Cija, Executive Chairman of ECIJA, “the launch of the podcast channel, which aims to make legal information more affordable, is a first step in the development of voice content that complements the development strategy of the Cabinet. ” This latest initiative responds to the company’s efforts to adapt to the communication trends of the market, where global podcast consumption has grown 37.5% in the past three years, according to Edison Research, after consolidating the Spain as one of the countries. in the world with the highest consumption of this format.

The new ECIJA podcast channel will be led by ECIJA teams in Spain, Portugal and Latin America, with the participation of ECIJA partners and featured guests from the private sector and public administration. The channel’s first program recounts the technological battle between the United States and China, fueled by the arrival of the coronavirus. In addition, the following chapters are already available:

In this way, ECIJA will roll out different lines of content throughout 2021, which can be followed on the following platforms: ecija.com, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Anchor, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Radio Public and on social networks. of the law firm ECIJA.

